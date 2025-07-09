Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $17,226.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,624.14. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.41. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6,499.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,860,000 after acquiring an additional 189,791 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

