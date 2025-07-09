Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $17,226.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 645,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,353,624.14. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Twist Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of TWST opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.41. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.90.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWST shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
