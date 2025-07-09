JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 8,734 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $370,234.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,321,086 shares in the company, valued at $267,950,835.54. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Yoav Landman sold 41,266 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $1,741,012.54.

On Thursday, June 5th, Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $2,163,000.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $609,000.00.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 90.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 26.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $50.00 price target on JFrog and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

