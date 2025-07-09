Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Masi Niccolo De Sells 111,478 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 111,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $1,683,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 780,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,788,721. The trade was a 12.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Masi Niccolo De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 8th, Masi Niccolo De sold 58,453 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $893,161.84.

On Monday, July 7th, Masi Niccolo De sold 276,163 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $4,183,869.45.

On Friday, June 20th, Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $412,774.40.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,037,707.52.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $2,286,577.51.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 193.02 and a beta of 1.87. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

