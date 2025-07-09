HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $766.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HubSpot

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,269,313.22. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $11,298,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $558.36 on Wednesday. HubSpot has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $595.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,240.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.66.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.