Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Masi Niccolo De Sells 58,453 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 58,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $893,161.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 446,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,316.32. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masi Niccolo De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Monday, July 7th, Masi Niccolo De sold 276,163 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $4,183,869.45.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Masi Niccolo De sold 111,478 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $1,683,317.80.

On Friday, June 20th, Masi Niccolo De sold 29,696 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $412,774.40.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Masi Niccolo De sold 286,769 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,037,707.52.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $3,122,771.04.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $2,286,577.51.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE RSI opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 123,305 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 72.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 228,187 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 88,017 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.