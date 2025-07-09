Callan Capital LLC Purchases 397 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in General Motors by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Argyle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 57,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 241,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Up 0.7%

GM stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.65%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

