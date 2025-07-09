TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,555.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,033,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.13 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day moving average is $108.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.