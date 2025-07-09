Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,784,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

