ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,559.20. The trade was a 69.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

