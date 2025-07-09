Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 885,476 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,476 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.09% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $161,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

