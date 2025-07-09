Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives $18.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. The trade was a 30.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock worth $1,391,434. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Core Scientific by 161.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $689,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,109,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 714,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 39.1% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

