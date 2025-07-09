Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 795.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,461 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 113,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCLH. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

