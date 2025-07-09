Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

NYSE:TRV opened at $256.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.83 and a 1-year high of $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

