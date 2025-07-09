Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of KT by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of KT opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.68. KT Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.37%. On average, research analysts predict that KT Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

