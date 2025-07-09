Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $182,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

