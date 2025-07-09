TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $230.40 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 576.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.54.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,432,239.45. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,097,204.50. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,860 shares of company stock worth $4,214,136 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

