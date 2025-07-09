Analysts Set APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price at $24.72

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on APA and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of APA opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. APA has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.25.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $376,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $480,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of APA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

