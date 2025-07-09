Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.80.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,671.40. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,434.24. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,562 shares of company stock worth $678,230 over the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 841,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 661,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,491,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,848,000 after acquiring an additional 290,788 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,029.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 303,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 289,292 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 337,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after buying an additional 212,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 397,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 184,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

