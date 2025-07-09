Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $156.36 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.