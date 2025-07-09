269,383 Shares in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 269,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of PLDT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $29.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). PLDT had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $991.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

