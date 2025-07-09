First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Purchases 92 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Allstate were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Allstate by 0.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in Allstate by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.27.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $193.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $158.04 and a 1 year high of $213.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.68. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

