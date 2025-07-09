Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $671.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $675.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $596.82.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.