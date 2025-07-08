GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Purchased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 201.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 79.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after acquiring an additional 98,034 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 48.8% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $530.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.41 and a 200-day moving average of $384.86. The company has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $544.50.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up previously from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.29.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

