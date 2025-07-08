Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 128 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 37,927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $166,795.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares in the company, valued at $61,693,090.29. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

