NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

