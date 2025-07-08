Hourglass Capital LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5%

CMCSA stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

