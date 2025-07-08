Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 3.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,320,226,000 after purchasing an additional 475,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $772.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $732.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $771.52 and its 200-day moving average is $800.30.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 48.82%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

