Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

