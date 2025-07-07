RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $24,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RTX by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $145.80 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.42 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.