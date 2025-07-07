4,571 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $197.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average of $187.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

