monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 32.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.09.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $301.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.38. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.01 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.22, a P/E/G ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

