China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,169 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,227,468,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,295.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $551.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,038.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $587.04 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $523,669.34. The trade was a 96.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

