Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases 985 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unity Software by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 72.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,826,449.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,222,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,526.88. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $292,061.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 466,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,907,000.73. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,127,944 shares of company stock valued at $27,166,375 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on U shares. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Price Performance

U stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.