J Hagan Capital Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

J Hagan Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 213,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 4.0% of J Hagan Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,497,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,689 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,228,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,722,000 after purchasing an additional 435,243 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,333 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

