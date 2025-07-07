Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after purchasing an additional 809,082 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,347,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,129,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $94.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

