Interchange Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total transaction of $8,370,290.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,897,053.48. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.77, for a total transaction of $869,449.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 41,251 shares in the company, valued at $20,286,004.27. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,571 shares of company stock valued at $115,469,993. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $513.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.65. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of -744.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

