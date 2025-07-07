EULAV Asset Management Has $10.44 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of Rush Enterprises worth $10,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,771. This trade represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $41,947.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,405.76. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,731 shares of company stock worth $303,634. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RUSHA. Wall Street Zen raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

