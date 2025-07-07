Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 11,884 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,884 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 1.28% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EUSA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock opened at $100.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

