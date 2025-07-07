Dupree Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dupree Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,259,000 after purchasing an additional 261,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,296,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,895,000 after buying an additional 879,260 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,556,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,257,000 after acquiring an additional 746,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,710,000 after acquiring an additional 490,739 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.63 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

