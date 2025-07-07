Davidson Investment Advisors Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF opened at $55.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.19. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

