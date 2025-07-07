Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX opened at $51.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

