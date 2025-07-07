China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $32.88.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

