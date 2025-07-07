Capital Management Associates Inc Buys 28,061 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Management Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Management Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VB opened at $243.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.58. The company has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Warehouse Wars: Can BJ’s Take Advantage of Costco’s Weakness?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- CAVA Group: Why the Growth Story Is Just Getting Started
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.