Lincoln National Corp Has $275.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,524,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 8.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $275,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,903,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $78.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

