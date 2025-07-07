Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Harbour Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,058 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Shell by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

