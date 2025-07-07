Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $81.67 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

