Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Rating Lowered to “Reduce” at Kepler Capital Markets

Bae Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bae Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bae Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bae Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bae Systems has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $109.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bae Systems by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bae Systems by 116.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bae Systems in the first quarter valued at $185,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Bae Systems by 26.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bae Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

