Analyzing Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY)

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Draganfly and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Draganfly alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draganfly -227.19% -831.19% -183.42% American Noble Gas 16.38% 29.75% 18.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Draganfly and American Noble Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draganfly 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Noble Gas 0 6 4 1 2.55

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Draganfly presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 68.81%. American Noble Gas has a consensus price target of $17.48, suggesting a potential downside of 8.05%. Given Draganfly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Draganfly is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

10.4% of Draganfly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Draganfly has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Draganfly and American Noble Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draganfly $4.79 million 3.53 -$10.13 million ($3.02) -1.03 American Noble Gas $19.28 billion 4.09 $3.16 billion $0.76 25.01

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Draganfly. Draganfly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Noble Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Draganfly on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draganfly

(Get Free Report)

Draganfly Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. It also operates a health/telehealth platform that is a set of technologies that remotely detect various biometrics, such as heart rate, oxygen saturation, and blood pressure. In addition, the company provides sanitary spraying services to indoor and outdoor public gathering spaces, including sport stadiums and fields, and custom engineering, training, consulting, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About American Noble Gas

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.