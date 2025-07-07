Planning Directions Inc. Invests $203,000 in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 16.0% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

