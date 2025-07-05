Seascape Capital Management Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.74 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.79.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

